Late evening update on Friday storm system

FRIDAY

Storm Timing

Not the nicest of days Friday. The day starts cloudy with an increasing chance for snow showers. Expect snow to develop by mid-morning with widespread snow likely by noon. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s early in the day and any morning snow may stick to roads, causing brief slick travel conditions.

Warmer air will slowly creep north and a changeover from snow to rain will begin from south to north around noon. Southern Columbiana county is likely to see all rain by 1PM. The rain/snow line reaches central Mahoning county by 1PM with a changeover to rain likely by 2PM. A changeover to rain/snow is likely around the I-80 corridor by 3PM. Central to northern Trumbull and Mercer counties are likely to see a mix of rain and snow or a changeover to rain by 4PM.

The rest of the afternoon and evening will be soggy with rain likely through sunset. We may see a brief changeover back to snow after sunset as temperatures begin to drop. Little additional accumulation is expected with that.

Accumulation Outlook

Slick travel conditions are possible Friday late-morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for encountering snowy roads will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Improvements in any slick spots are expected in the afternoon as precipitation mixes with and then changes to rain. Accumulation totals of a Trace up to 2″ are possible. Little accumulation is expected through southern Columbiana County. A few isolated areas along the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties could see slightly higher totals, nearing 3+”. A lot of the snow that is able to stick will melt through the afternoon.

SATURDAY

Better weather comes through the day Saturday. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds break up throughout the early afternoon, giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin warming thanks to the added sun. Highs will approach the upper 40s to near 50°.

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures continuing. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming on Sunday. Highs will jump to the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible later in the day. The extended outlook will not be nearly as cold as the last several days. Highs are expected to be in the 50s through the majority of next week.

