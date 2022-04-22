FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and lower-40s this morning.

Sunshine and clouds today, mid-60s. There is a chance for showers late day, after 5 p.m. and into the evening.



RAIN TONIGHT WRAPPING UP EARLY SATURDAY

Rain is likely late tonight and overnight. There is a chance of thunder and a low temperature in the upper-40s.

Early morning shower or thunder, becoming partly sunny and much warmer, with a high in the upper-70s.



MILD SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUMMER-LIKE SUNDAY

Mid to upper-50s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly sunny and a high of 80°.

Mid-50s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



SHOWERS LIKELY MONDAY AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Monday, high in the lower-70s.

Chance for a shower into Monday night, low in the mid-40s.



COLDER, THEN NORMAL MID-WEEK

Colder for Tuesday, high in the lower-50s and a slight chance for a sprinkle.

Mostly cloudy and lower-30s for a chilly start to Wednesday.

High Wednesday in the mid-40s, cloudy with a few showers.

Upper-20s and mostly cloudy Thursday. High in the mid-40s.

Clear and mid-30s Thursday night.



WARMER FOR FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warmer Friday, high near 60°.