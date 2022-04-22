FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog and lower-40s this morning.
Sunshine and clouds today, mid-60s. There is a chance for showers late day, after 5 p.m. and into the evening.
RAIN TONIGHT WRAPPING UP EARLY SATURDAY
Rain is likely late tonight and overnight. There is a chance of thunder and a low temperature in the upper-40s.
Early morning shower or thunder, becoming partly sunny and much warmer, with a high in the upper-70s.
MILD SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUMMER-LIKE SUNDAY
Mid to upper-50s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Sunday will be partly sunny and a high of 80°.
Mid-50s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
SHOWERS LIKELY MONDAY AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER
Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Monday, high in the lower-70s.
Chance for a shower into Monday night, low in the mid-40s.
COLDER, THEN NORMAL MID-WEEK
Colder for Tuesday, high in the lower-50s and a slight chance for a sprinkle.
Mostly cloudy and lower-30s for a chilly start to Wednesday.
High Wednesday in the mid-40s, cloudy with a few showers.
Upper-20s and mostly cloudy Thursday. High in the mid-40s.
Clear and mid-30s Thursday night.
WARMER FOR FRIDAY
Partly sunny and warmer Friday, high near 60°.