FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered clouds and temperatures in the upper-20s this morning. Increasing clouds with rain showers toward late afternoon. High near 50°.



TONIGHT AND SATURDAY

A Winter Weather Advisory goes active at 7 p.m. tonight.

Rain is likely tonight, mixing with and turning to snow around midnight. Low in the upper teens.

About 2″-4″ is expected by Daybreak Saturday morning. Snow showers will taper off early in the morning. An additional 1″-2″ is possible early Saturday.

There is a chance for lake effect snow showers in the afternoon with light accumulation. It will be blustery and cold.

Temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and wind chills in the single-digits into the afternoon.



COLD TO WRAP UP THE WEEKEND

DON’T FORGET TO TURN THE CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT BEFORE HEADING TO BED. Bitter cold in the lower teens into Sunday morning.

Chance for light snow Sunday in the afternoon. High only in the lower-30s.

Upper-20s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



TRENDING MORE SPRING-LIKE NEXT WEEK

Warmer for Monday with partly sunny skies and a high around 50°.

Mid-30s and cloudy Monday night.

Chance for rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday high in the upper-40s.

Low Tuesday night in the lower-30s.

High Wednesday in the mid-50s.

Low around 40° into Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy and near 60° Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day.

High around 60° next Friday with a chance for a rain shower.