Large storm bringing soaking rain, gusty wind, and cold end to workweek

Thursday is looking like a washout of a day and Friday is looking quite chilly -- Following those two speedbumps comes several more beautiful and warm days:

TONIGHT

After a nice evening, we will start to feel the impacts of a large storm that will approach the region. Skies turn overcast early tonight. Rain chances will be climbing through the night. While we may see a few showers or sprinkles early, a steadier rain will be likely by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a washout of a day for the area. Rainfall totals between about 0.75″ – 1.25″ are likely for the area, with locally up to 1.5″ not out of the question in spots. Rain develops by sunrise, and showers will be likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times under overcast skies. Winds will also be rising throughout the day. Gusty wind is expected by late afternoon and into the evening. Wind gusts around 40MPH will be possible at times. There will be little movement in temperatures as we hover in the lower to mid-40s through the day.

Showers will continue into Thursday evening, though rain will start to turn less steady and more hit-or-miss into the late evening. Winds will remain gusty through the night and temperatures will turn colder. As the rain begins to exit the region, enough cold air may catch up on the backside of this storm system to allow for some snow to mix in. Temperatures will be in the 30s by midnight, and the chance at seeing any snowflakes will be mainly early into the night. Precipitation tapers off by Friday morning, but winds will remain blustery with lows in the middle 20s and wind chills as low as the lower teens possible by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday is going to be one of those days where it will look deceivingly nice from indoors but isn’t going to feel as nice when you step outdoors. Skies will become mostly sunny early in the day, but it will remain blustery throughout the day. Highs will only make it to around 40°. The colder air, combined with blustery winds, will lead to wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s during the day. Winds will start to come down into Friday evening and we will have another cold night ahead. Lows will be in the middle 20s under mainly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spring officially begins Saturday, and the first few days of the season will be beautiful and quite spring-like. Skies are looking sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be making a quick rebound after the cold Friday. Highs jump to the mid-50s Saturday and then warm to the lower 60s Sunday. We will continue warming early next week with more sun and dry weather Monday and Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.