Large storm bringing rain, gusty wind Video

IMPACTS FROM NEXT STORM BEGINING TONIGHT

A large storm system will impact the area into our Friday. The first thing we will notice are rain showers, gusty winds, and rising temperatures. Widespread pockets of rain are expected this evening and overnight into Friday morning. The coldest part of the night will be Thursday evening. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight, reaching the lower 50s by daybreak Friday. Rain becomes a bit more hit-or-miss by the morning commute.

Winds are the other factor we are monitoring tonight. Gusty wind is expected to develop, with wind gusts between 30 to 40 MPH possible overnight and early Friday morning. The strong gusts and pockets of rain could allow for some branches or weak trees to be toppled. Watch for isolated areas of debris wile driving overnight and early Friday morning. A few isolated power outages also can not be ruled out.

WARM AND BREEZY FRIDAY

We will remain in the warm sector of the next storm for much of the day Friday. This means well above normal temperatures and a decent breeze through the day. Highs will be around 60°. Wind gusts in the 20 - 30 MPH are expected through the day, too.

It will be a mostly cloudy day and hit-or-miss style showers are expected. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. A cold front approaches the area for mid-afternoon. This will bring more spotty showers and may allow enough dry air to move into the region for a brief period of some sunshine just before sunset. Temperatures will start dropping fast through the evening and the risk for any showers begins to taper off. Temperatures fall back toward the upper 30s by 11PM Friday night and continue dropping into Saturday morning.

COLDER WITH AN ISOLATED SNOW SHOWER SATURDAY

It won't be nearly as warm Saturday. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s and afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid-30s. We are looking at a cloudy start to the final weekend of 2018. With the colder air in place, an isolated snow shower or a few flurries are possible. The chance for seeing any snowflakes is greatest in the northern parts of our area. Winds remain a little blustery but are expected to die down through the afternoon. Expect a chance for a peek or two of sunshine come Saturday late-afternoon.

SUNDAY LOOKING DECENT

Sunday will be a quiet day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40°. We are also looking dry for the day. Expect partly sunny skies through the day.

NEXT STORM ARRIVING FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE

Our team is tracking a storm system that will arrive Monday. It is looking like a cloudy day and the risk for rain will rise through the afternoon. Rain becomes likely by late afternoon and early evening. Showers are expected to stick around for late evening and around midnight as the ball drops. Temperatures will turn warmer again, rising to the lower 50s for daytime highs. Temperatures begin dropping again overnight into New Year's Day Tuesday.

FALLING TEMPS ON NEW YEARS DAY

The year 2019 begins with mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a lingering sprinkle or two. The warmest part of the day will be the morning. Temperatures are expected to fall through the morning and afternoon. We drop back into the 30s by mid-day. Any showers around the area will be able to mix with snowflakes. The chance for a mix of rain and snow will continue into the evening for New Year's Day.

WATCHING FOR A MID-WEEK COLD SNAP

We are watching for an area of high pressure to move into the region from the Arctic mid-week. This feature would bring much colder air to the Valley. Highs Wednesday will only reach the upper 20s. A lot of dry air will be in place but winds coming out of the northwest may be able to pick up enough moisture from the lakes for a few snow showers and flurries Wednesday. Highs are expected to remain in the 20s Thursday with partly sunny skies.