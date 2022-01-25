Lake effect snow showers Tuesday, much colder tonight

(WYTV)
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Add extra time for slushy travel this morning. Lake effect snow showers possible this morning. Be alert for near white-out conditions possible in a snow shower.
Temperatures now in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Cloudy with a few snow showers today, little if any accumulation. Temperatures hold in the lower 20’s.
ARCTIC COLD TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING
Colder tonight, chance for a few flurries or a passing snow shower.
Low just above zero and wind chills as cold as -5°.
Chance for a few lake effect snow showers Wednesday, partly sunny skies and cold. High only in the upper teens.
Partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night, low -3°.
SUNSHINE THURSDAY, TRACKING FRIDAY SNOW SHOWERS
Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Thursday. High in the mid 20’s.
Lower 20’s for a warmer night Thursday night.
Snow showers likely Friday. High in the upper 20’s.
Arctic air moves in with the snow. Low in the upper single digits Friday night with scattered snow showers.
COLDER THAN AVERAGE WEEKEND
High in the lower 20’s Saturday, mainly cloudy with a slight chance for light snow.
Low around 5° Saturday night and mostly cloudy.
Low 20’s Sunday with sunshine and clouds.
DRY AND WARMING SLIGHTLY INTO TUESDAY
Low in the lower teens into Monday with cloudy skies.
Mid 20’s and partly sunny Monday.
Low in the lower teens Monday night and cloudy.
High around 30° Tuesday, partly sunny.