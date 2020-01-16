Lake effect snow likely Thursday, watch for occasional white-out conditions

TONIGHT

Skies stay cloudy tonight with occasional showers or sprinkles around the area. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s by Thursday morning. Rain chances fizzle out by morning but as the cold air arrives lake effect snow will begin to develop.

THURSDAY

It will feel much colder Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 30s in the morning with temperatures dropping to the mid to low 20s through the day. Blustery winds are expected, leading to wind chills between 10° – 20° into the afternoon. As temperatures fall, wind chills settle toward the upper single digits by sunset.

The colder air and northwest winds will touch off scattered lake effect snow showers around the region. Bursts of snow, heavy enough to produce occasional white-out conditions, are possible. The chance for white-outs looks greatest through the afternoon into early evening. Accumulations of a dusting to 1″ is possible during the day. An additional dusting to locally 2″ is possible in the evening. Watch for patchy slick spots on roads through the day and especially after sunset Thursday evening.

FRIDAY

Friday morning starts off cold with lows in the upper teens. We stay cold through the day with highs around 30°. A lingering flurry or two is possible early in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day with a chance for a few glimpses of sunshine early in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

A large storm system moves into the area by Saturday morning. As of now, Saturday is looking like we start off with a period of snow, giving way to a wintry mix by late-morning/early afternoon. A changeover to rain is likely by mid-afternoon Saturday as temperatures rise to around 40°. This would help improve roadways for the second half of the day. That said, it looks like a high probability of slick travel conditions through Saturday morning. Accumulation totals remain in question but a few inches of snow is looking possible for the area before the changeover to a wintry mix and then rain occurs. The afternoon rain turns back to snow Saturday night and temperatures turn much colder. In addition to the potential for snow accumulation, black ice also looks like an elevated threat into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping toward the teens by daybreak Sunday. Much colder air sets up for the end of the weekend and early next week.

This storm system continues to evolve in the model data and we will continue to fine-tune the forecast as the weekend approaches. Current expectations are for high chances for slick travel Saturday morning, some improvements possible in the afternoon into early evening, then the chance for slick roads ramping up again Saturday night. Keep checking back for updates here at WYTV.com and in our newscasts at 5A, 6A, 6P, 7P, and 11P for updates.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.