Lake effect snow is in the forecast tonight — Here’s a walk-through of the timing and how much

TONIGHT

Even colder air wraps into the region tonight and will aid in the development of some lake effect snow. Everyone has the chance at seeing a few snowflakes tonight but the majority of what falls will occur in Geauga/Ashtabula/Crawford counties and hugs the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties. Toward sunrise, some of that snow dives a little further south toward southern Trumbull and Mercer counties. A few snow showers into northern Mahoning County will also be possible around sunrise.

Temperatures will drop to around 30° by daybreak Friday. As they drop below freezing, that will aid in snow sticking to the ground. Accumulation totals by morning of a trace to 2″ will occur. Most of our area will see only a trace but as you head north of Warren and Mercer, the chances rise for totals approaching an inch or two. If your morning commute takes you north into Geauga/Ashtabula/Crawford counties, you are much more likely to encounter snowy roads with a couple inches of snow likely in those areas.

FRIDAY

Lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible through Friday morning. Any morning accumulation would only amount to a light dusting as snow wraps up into the early afternoon. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s. A brisk wind continues and will allow for wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday afternoon and early evening. Friday night will be dry with scattered clouds and lows in the middle to upper 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Our weekend starts off with a pretty uneventful day. Saturday will be dry for the area. Expect a lot of clouds around with mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday Night

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. The overnight will be dry and mostly cloudy. The blanket of clouds overhead and a more southerly flow to our winds will keep temperatures warmer overnight. Lows only drop to the middle to upper 30s into Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be a more active weather day for the area. We kick off the day with cloudy skies. An area of low pressure will be moving into the region and rain showers become likely through the day. Sunday afternoon and evening are looking rather soggy with daytime temperatures hovering in the lower 40s. Scattered showers continue Sunday night with little movement in overnight temperatures. We will hover around 40° until early Monday when much colder air rushes into the region.

LOOKING AHEAD

Colder air out of Canada pours into the region Monday. We will have falling temperatures through the day and scattered showers mixing over to snow by Monday evening. Lake effect snow is likely Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. We are going to have to watch for more widespread accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday. The pattern early next week is a decent setup for more moderate to perhaps heavy lake effect snowbands in the region. Accumulating snow approaching shovelable/plowable levels is possible in spots Monday night into Tuesday and continuing through the day Tuesday. We will be monitoring this trend and keeping you updated on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.