Kicking off fall with rain and storms, chance for strong storms Wednesday

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and sprinkles will work through the area tonight. Skies will be mainly cloudy as lows fall to the mid-60s. It will remain humid heading into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Fall officially begins Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Scattered showers and sprinkles will work through the area in the morning. A break in the scattered rain is expected for the late-morning and early afternoon. During that time, we will have a chance at a peek of sunshine, which will help take temperatures to the upper 70s for highs. That sun will also add fuel to the atmosphere for thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and heavy rain become increasingly more likely into the evening with strong to severe storms possible. The window for severe storms will be highest between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Storms capable of producing severe wind gusts and causing localized flash flooding are the primary hazards. The tornado threat is lower but not zero and we will also need to monitor for rotating thunderstorms into the evening.

The severe threat ends after 11 p.m., but scattered showers will continue overnight with lots of clouds. It will turn cooler and will remain breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures drop toward the lower 50s for overnight lows.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s for highs. It will be breezy through the day with peeks of sunshine and occasional showers or sprinkles. Rain chances will fade into the evening with a decrease in cloud coverage Thursday night. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like a nice day with lots of sun, but temps remain cooler than average. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday. Another cold front arrives Saturday with a chance for a couple showers or sprinkles into Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start bouncing back Sunday as highs return to the lower 70s with some sun. We will continue warming up early next week, nearing 80° again by Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.