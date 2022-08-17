(WKBN) – July 2022 will go into the history books as one of the warmest on record for the contiguous U.S. and one of the warmest on record for the entire planet. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released data this month showing widespread record warmth occurring. Much of the southern and western U.S., along with coastal areas in New England, experienced well-above average to near record warmth. Several places across the globe experienced extreme warmth, including a major heat wave in Europe last month.

Record warmth in the contiguous U.S. in July 2022

NOAA reports that July 2022 is the third warmest July on record, with data dating back to 1895. The July 2022 average temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 76.42°F. The 100-year average for July, between 1901-2000, is 73.61°F. This July was 2.81°F above average.

Map of contiguous U.S. showing where July temperatures were above and below average. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

Several waves of heat brought temperatures greater than 100° across several parts of the U.S. in July. Record and near-record warmth occurred in several parts of the country, including parts of New England, the northwestern U.S. and Texas. The extreme heat led several National Weather Service offices to issue warnings and advisories for heat. Texas recorded its warmest July on record. Oregon recorded its fourth warmest July on record. NOAA reports that six other states experienced a top-five warmest July on record.

When were the top 10 warmest Julys on record in the contiguous U.S.?

NOAA data used in ranking warmest/coldest months goes back 128 years. Only two other Julys came in warmer than July 2022, those being 2012 and 1936. Below is the list of the top 10 warmest on record.

Rank Year Average July Temperature 1 1936 76.80°F 2 2012 76.77°F 3 2022 76.42°F 4 2006 76.41°F 5 1934 76.37°F 6 1901 76.24°F 7 2011 76.14°F 8 2002 75.85°F 9 1931 75.81°F 10 1980 75.76°F Top 10 warmest Julys on record for the contiguous United States over the last 128 years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

U.S. average temperatures in July over the last 128 years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

July 2022 had the warmest low temperatures on record in the contiguous U.S.

The average daily minimum temperature across the contiguous U.S. for July 2022 was 63.57°F. That is the warmest on record over the 128 years of data and 3.03°F above the 100-year average of 60.54°F. Below are the top 10 warmest Julys on record for average minimum temperatures. Five of the top 10 warmest have occurred in the last 10 years. Eight of the top 10 have occurred in the last 20 years.

Rank Year Average July Low Temperature 1 2022 63.57°F 2 2012 63.55°F 3 2011 63.36°F 4 2006 63.23°F 5 2021 63.19°F 6 2002 62.91°F 7 1998 62.89°F 7 2020 62.89°F 9 2017 62.85°F 10 1936 62.74°F Top 10 warmest average low temperatures for the month of July on record for the contiguous United States over the last 128 years. Data Source: NOAA

U.S. average low temperatures in July over the last 128 years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

The average July temperature for the entire earth ranked in the top 10 warmest on record

The global average temperature in July was also above average and among the top 10 warmest over the last 143 years. July 2022 was the sixth-warmest July on record for the planet. The average temperature was 61.97°F. That is 1.57°F above the 100-year average. NOAA reports that it is the 46th consecutive July with an average temperature above the 20th century average of 60.4°F. It is also the 451st consecutive month with temperatures above the 100-year average.

Map of the globe showing where July temperatures were above and below average. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

Several heat waves across the globe contributed to the record warmth. It was the warmest July on record in Spain. It was the sixth warmest on record for all of Europe and third warmest for all of Asia. The South American county of Paraguay is in the middle of winter (the southern hemisphere season is the opposite of the northern hemisphere) and broke a record for hottest temperature on record in July, recording a temperature of 102.4°F. That occurred near the city of Conceptión. Below is a graphic of some of the climate-related anomalies across the globe in July 2022.

Global anomalies occurring during the month of July. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

When were the top 10 warmest Julys on record across the globe?

Available data goes back 143 years. In that time, the top five warmest have all occurred in the last six years. All but one of the top 10 warmest Julys on record for the planet except for one have occurred in the last 12 years. Below is a list of the 10 warmest Julys on record for the planet and the departure from normal.

Rank Year Global average July temperature Departure from 100-year average 1 2016 62.06°F +1.66°F 1 2019 62.06°F +1.66°F 1 2020 62.06°F +1.66°F 1 2021 62.06°F +1.66°F 5 2017 62.02°F +1.62°F 6 2022 61.97°F +1.57°F 7 2015 61.93°F +1.53°F 8 2018 61.88°F +1.48°F 9 1998 61.73°F +1.33°F 9 2010 61.73°F +1.33°F Top 10 warmest Julys on record for the globe over the last 143

years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

Global temperature anomalies during the month of July over the last 143 years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

Where will 2022 as a whole end up in the record books for global temperature?

According to the National Center for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10 for warmest years on record. They say the probability of 2022 ranking within the top eight warmest is around 95%. However, it is not expected to be the warmest year on record. The chance of that occurring is less than 0.1%. The likelihood of it being in the top five warmest years is also low. They put the chance of 2022 being one of the five warmest at 10.5%.