We are 18 days into January 2023 and so far we haven’t even measured 1″ of snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Total snow as of Jan. 18, 2023, has been 0.8″. Data is beginning to hint at a flip in the pattern, allowing for some colder weather and better chances for snow into the end of the month. Until then, snow lovers will have to live vicariously through memories of past January snowfall. This is a look at some of the biggest snows on record during what is, on average, usually the coldest month of the year.

Biggest one-day January snowfalls in Youngstown

Snowfall data for the Youngstown area dates back to August 1934. Totals are based on measurements taken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio. That is the official climate-reporting station for the Youngstown area. The following list is of the top 10 highest snowfalls in a single day since January 1935:

RANK TOTAL 1-DAY SNOWFALL DATE 1 17.2″ 1948 – January 24 2 11.3″ 2009 – January 10 3 10.0″ 1964 – January 13 4 7.6″ 1999 – January 13 5 7.5″ 1966 – January 22 6 7.3″ 2022 – January 17 6-TIE 7.3″ 1994 – January 17 8 7.0″ 1978 – January 20 9 6.1″ 2009 – January 28 9-TIE 6.1″ 1964 – January 01 Top 10 largest single-day January snowfalls in Youngstown.

Biggest two-day January snowfalls in Youngstown

Rarely do impacts from larger winter storms take place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on one single day. To gauge storm total snowfall, you sometimes need to look at two days. Snowfall data for the Youngstown area dates back to August 1934. Totals are based on measurements taken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio. That is the official climate-reporting station for the Youngstown area. The following list is of the top 10 highest snowfalls over a two-day timeframe since January 1935:

RANK TOTAL 2-DAY SNOWFALL DATE 1 17.5″ 1948 – January 24-25 2 17.2″ 1948 – January 23-24 3 13.2″ 2009 – January 09-10 4 12.5″ 1964 – January 12-13 5 12.3″ 2022 – January 16-17 6 11.8″ 1999 – January 13-14 7 11.5″ 2009 – January 10-11 8 11.2″ 1966 – January 22-23 9 10.0″ 1964 – January 13-14 10 9.7″ 2019 – January 19-20 Top 10 largest two-day January snowfalls in Youngstown. Some dates overlap due to large totals in one single day.

The big six – Six snow events resulted in double-digit snowfall in January

Digging through the two-day data gives you six timeframes where a single storm, lake effect snow or a combination of a storm system and lake effect snow resulted in double-digit January snowfall. The biggest January storm system since January 1935 is the Jan. 23-25, 1948 system. That system is actually responsible for our second-highest two-day snowfall on record for any month, second only to the infamous November 1950 snowstorm.

The other dates include Jan. 9-11, 2009; Jan. 12-14, 1964; Jan. 16-17, 2022; Jan. 13-14, 1999 and Jan. 22-23, 1966.