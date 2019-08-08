Isolated strong to severe storms possible Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny and pleasant early Thursday. Morning temperatures in the lower 60’s. Increasing clouds and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong. High in the lower 80’s and humid. Clearing overnight, low in the upper 50’s.

SUNNY AND LESS HUMID STRETCH OF DAYS

Mostly sunny and cooler Friday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Cool for Saturday morning, low in the mid 50’s. Beautiful weekend, high in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny. Lower 60’s into Monday morning.

ISOLATED STORM RISK EARLY WEEK

Lower 80’s on Monday with a chance for isolated showers or storms. Similar weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a 40% chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Isolated storm risk for Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s. Partly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.