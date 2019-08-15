Isolated strong storms possible Thursday

It will be warm and humid this weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

It’s partly sunny Thursday morning with mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could reach severe status, with gusty winds and hail possible.

The high will be in the lower-80s. There’s a chance for a stray shower or storm early Thursday night, with a low in the low- to mid-60s.

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

It will be partly sunny Friday, with a high in the low- to mid-80s. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower. The low will be in the mid-60s.

Partly sunny skies are expected Saturday along with a slight chance for showers and storms late in the day. The high is expected to be in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night, with a low in the upper-60s. It’s expected to be muggy.

STEAMY FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY

It is anticipated to be w0arm and humid Sunday, with a high in the upper-80s and a chance for isolated storms. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s Sunday night with a storm chance.

The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s again Monday. There’s a 40% chance for isolated storms Monday.

WARM WITH ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE MIDWEEK

Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance for isolated storms both days.

It will be a bit cooler into Thursday with a high in the lower-80s and partly sunny. There’s a slight chance, 20%, for an isolated shower or storm.