Isolated storm chance Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy clouds this morning. Slight shower or storm chance. Mainly sunshine and clouds. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Isolated storm chance this afternoon, with a high in the mid 80s. SLIGHT severe storm chance.
Mid 60s and mainly cloudy tonight.
STRONG STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Low 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday. Chance for damaging winds and downpours possible with afternoon and evening storms.
Cloudy Thursday night with an early evening shower or thunderstorm. Low in the lower 60s.
COOLER AND LESS HUMID FRIDAY
Cooler and cloudy early Friday, with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the mid 70s.
Low to mid 50s for Friday night. Partly cloudy.
NICE SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED STORM SUNDAY
Upper 70s Saturday with partly sunny skies.
Low around 60° Saturday night.
Chance for isolated storms Sunday. High in the upper 70s Sunday.
Upper 50s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.
COOL AND DRY EARLY WEEK
Partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, with a high in the low 70s Monday.
Tuesday high in the mid to upper 70s.
Low in the mid 50s Tuesday night and cloudy.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70s.
