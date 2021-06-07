Isolated storm chance Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and warm this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated shower chance late-morning, with isolated storms for the afternoon.

High in the mid 80s.

Cloudy with isolated showers or storms possible tonight. Low in the upper 60s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR THE WEEK, MAINLY AFTERNOON

Chance for a few showers in the morning Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. High in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms likely Tuesday night, with an isolated shower or

storm overnight. Low in the mid to upper 60s.

Isolated shower or storm chance Wednesday morning, with showers and storms likely into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Showers likely Thursday, with thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers or storms Thursday night. Low in the mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy with isolated shower or thunderstorm chance Friday. High in the low to mid 80s. Chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm Friday night

with a low in the low to mid 60s.



ISOLATED STORM SATURDAY, NICE SUNDAY

Partly sunny for Saturday with an isolated shower or storm chance. High in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 80s.