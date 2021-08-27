Isolated storm chance Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog, mostly clear this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Humid again today, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s. It’ll feel like 90°+ this afternoon.

Isolated downpour or a thunderstorm at times today. Mainly into the afternoon.



FOOTBALL OUTLOOK

Slight shower or storm chance for football tonight. First half holds the best chance for an isolated storm. Have rain gear ready, but it’ll be warm tonight.

Warm and muggy. Low in the upper 60’s.



SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY, ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers or storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Upper 80’s Saturday, and continued humid.

Isolated afternoon and early evening storm chance Sunday. Upper 80’s and humid.

Upper 60’s and muggy overnights.



STORMS LIKELY MONDAY AND TUESDAY; WATCHING TROPICAL STORM IDA TRACK

Showers and thunderstorms Monday, high in the mid 80’s.

Isolated showers and storms Monday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as cooler air moves into the Valley. High in the upper 70’s, cooler but still humid.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Ida, which could move into the Ohio Valley Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The storm track is still very uncertain.

Isolated shower or storm chance Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



CANFIELD FAIR FORECAST WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Partly sunny Wednesday and a high in the upper 70’s.

Lower 60’s Wednesday night with a chance for a few showers.

Mid 70’s for Thursday and partly sunny.

Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Upper 70’s and partly sunny for Friday.