FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly sun and clouds Friday. An isolated storm possible late day. If a storm develops, it could cause some strong, damaging wind gusts. High in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy overnight, with a low in the mid 60’s.



HOT THIS WEEKEND AND STORMS LIKELY SUNDAY, SOME COULD BE SEVERE

Sunny and hot Saturday with a slight chance for a few storms. High around 90°.

Lower 70’s and an isolated shower or storm Saturday night.

Hazy sunshine and showers and storms developing into the afternoon and evening Sunday.

High around 90°.

STORMS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE SUNDAY AFTERNON AND EVENING.

DAMAGING WINDS WILL BE THE PRIMARY THREAT.

Upper 60’s with isolated showers and storms Sunday night.



COOLING MONDAY

An early morning shower chance Monday, mainly partly sunny. Cooler, in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Monday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Tuesday.

Low to mid 60’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.



STORMS LIKELY LATE WEEK, NICE AND COOLER FRIDAY

Partly sunny and isolated storm chance Wednesday afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Chance for isolated storms Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms likely Thursday, high in the lower 80’s.

Chance for a shower or storm Thursday night. Low around 60°.

Partly sunny and lower 80’s Friday.