Isolated snow shower and colder Friday

TONIGHTClouds increase through the night and more colder, Canadian air will approach the lower Great Lakes. The blustery winds will continue through the night as temperatures drop toward the 20s by morning. As the temperatures come down, the wind chills will also drop, falling to as low as the lower 20s by daybreak. Most of the night will be dry but we will have to start keeping an eye out for some snow showers by sunrise, especially in the snowbelt.

FRIDAYSnow showers return to the forecast Friday, developing in the morning. Scattered snow showers and flurries will then continue through the rest of the day under mostly cloudy skies. It will remain blustery and temperatures will turn colder through the day. An early morning high around 30° will be replaced with temperatures in the lower 20s by the early evening. This will aid the scattered snow showers in sticking at the surface. Quick coatings of snow will be possible, capable of causing some slick spots, especially on untreated secondary roads. Accumulations of around 1" or less are possible during the day. As temperatures fall through the afternoon, wind chills also drop, falling into the teens through the day. Temperatures Friday night will drop to the mid-teens with lingering snow showers and flurries around the area. Any additional accumulation would be in the range of 1" or less. The blustery winds will continue Friday night, driving wind chills down to as low as the upper single digits.