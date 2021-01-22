FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and lower 30s right now. Light snow showers likely today with mostly cloudy skies.
Be alert for snow squalls at times, dropping visibility and a quick coating of snow on roads. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.
TONIGHT
Scattered snow showers tonight. Low in the mid teens.
COLDER WEEKEND, MAINLY DRY
Mostly cloudy and colder for Saturday. High in the mid 20s.
Low in the mid teens Saturday night.
Cloudy Sunday with a few flurries. Upper 20s.
Lower 20s and mainly cloudy Sunday night with flurries.
WARMING WITH WINTRY MIX
Warmer for Monday, high in the low to mid 30s with a wintry mix of mainly snow or rain. Slight chance for brief period of sleet or freezing drizzle.
Low around 30° Monday night with snow showers likely and light accumulation.
Lower 30s Tuesday with a chance for snow or rain showers again. Sleet and freezing rain also possible.
Colder into Tuesday night with a low in the mid teens.
CHILLY AND CLOUDY MID-WEEK
Upper 20s for Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies.
Low around 20° for Wednesday night and mostly cloudy skies.
High around 30° for Thursday with chance for isolated snow showers.
Mid teens into Friday morning and cloudy.
Scattered clouds and slight warm-up next Friday. High in the low to mid 30s.
Isolated snow shower and colder Friday
Cold weekend with wintry mix into next week
FRIDAY OUTLOOK