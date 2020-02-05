Isolated slick spots possible tonight, better chance for slick travel conditions comes Wednesday

TONIGHT

A wintry mix of light rain, freezing rain, sleet, and flurries is expected this evening. The wintry mix tapers off overnight with just isolated flurries. Little snow accumulation will occur and a light glaze of ice is possible. The bigger concern will be patchy black ice developing. Any water remaining on the roads may freeze with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY

It’ll be much cooler through the day Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s. Skies will be cloudy with a few isolated flurries possible early. The chance for precipitation climbs into the evening as the next storm system approaches. This will come just as temperatures drop to around to slightly below freezing.

A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain becomes increasingly more likely after sunset. Unlike Tuesday evening, this looks like a more prolonged period of mixed precipitation with a greater chance for a glazing of ice. The risk for slick travel conditions will ramp up through the evening with a high chance for slick roads and icy surfaces overnight into the early morning hours Thursday. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch is possible. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight, changing the mix over to rain by mid-morning Thursday. Temperatures will approach the mid-30s around to shortly after sunrise.

THURSDAY

The chance for a lingering wintry mix remains north of Youngstown early Thursday morning. However, temperatures will be rising through the morning, changing the precipitation over to all rain and melting away any icy spots. Scattered showers will continue through the day as temperatures rise toward the 40s. for the early afternoon. The colder air will come rushing back into the area Thursday evening, changing any rain over to snow. Once again, some slick spots will be possible on the roads. Black ice will be a concern with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s overnight and patchy snow showers expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow is expected in the area Friday and we will have another chance for some snow Saturday night. Both time-frames will have a chance for some accumulating snow. It is still too early to pinpoint amounts of snow but we will be monitoring this through the week and fine-tuning the accumulation potential in later forecasts.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.