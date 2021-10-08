Isolated showers & storms for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Mild, with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Mainly partly sunny skies this morning. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon today. High in the mid 70’s.



BE READY FOR SOME RAIN TONIGHT

Have the rain gear ready for football tonight. It doesn’t look constant, but spotty showers and even spotty thunderstorms will be around the area. Showers and storms likely late tonight, after the games.

Heavy rain possible and a slight chance for a stronger storm. Low in the lower 60’s.



OFF AND ON SHOWERS SATURDAY, NICE SUNDAY

Scattered rain showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday. High in the lower 70’s.

Last bit of rain or thunder moves out of the Valley late evening Saturday. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Nice day Sunday. High in the mid to upper 70’s and partly sunny.

Upper 50’s for Sunday night and partly cloudy.



WARM-WEATHER PATTERN CONTINUES NEXT WEEK

Summer-like Monday for Columbus day, with sunshine. High 80°.

Partly cloudy and low around 60° Monday night.

Slight chance for a shower, mainly dry Tuesday and continued warmth, high 80°.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night and mid 50’s. Nice Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and mid 70’s.

Mid to upper 50’s and cloudy Wednesday night.

Mid 70’s Thursday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few afternoon showers or storms.

Mid 50’s and cloudy Thursday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 70’s Friday. Slim chance for a stray shower.