RADAR AND SATELLITE

Cloudy skies are expected tonight. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out either as low pressure approaches the Valley.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the low 60s. They’ll drop into the low 50s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower (40%). Temperatures will fall into the 50s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

A chance for a shower is possible in the morning (40% AM). Skies will become cloudy with temperatures near 60 at noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out tonight and tomorrow morning (40%). Skies will become cloudy Tuesday with temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will decrease overnight into Wednesday. Expect partly sunny skies throughout Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT

An isolated shower is possible (40%) with temperatures dipping into the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers are possible in the morning (40% AM). Skies will become cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the work week with temperatures climbing from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend. A chance of showers and thunderstorms comes into play Sunday night (40% PM). Partly sunny skies return Monday and temperatures will stay in the low 70s.