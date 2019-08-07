Isolated showers or storms Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning and mild, with temperatures in the upper-60s. There’s a chance for a scattered shower Wednesday morning, with scattered showers and storms likely into the afternoon.

The high will be around 80° Wednesday with limited sunshine. The storm risk looks to drop off late day, with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm risk for late day and tonight.

The low Wednesday night will be in the lower-60s.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Expect warmer weather Thursday ahead of a cold front that will push east through the Valley into the afternoon and evening. The high will be in the mid-80s Thursday.

There will be mainly afternoon showers and storms Thursday, and we have a heightened risk for strong to severe storms. Storms wrap up into Thursday evening.

COOLER AND BEAUTIFUL FOR THE WEEKEND

It will be cooler into Friday morning, with a low in the upper-50s and less humid.

Sunshine and clouds are expected Friday, with a high in the mid- to upper-70s. It will be cool into Saturday morning, with a low in the mid-50s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant weather is expected on Saturday, with a high in the upper-70s. Temperatures in the mid-50s are anticipated into Sunday morning, with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is sunny with a high around 80. Temperatures drop to the lower-60s into Monday morning.

WARMING WITH ISOLATED STORM THREAT EARLY WEEK

Isolated storms are possible for Monday as warmer air and increasing humidity returns to the Valley. The high is forecasted in the low- to mid-80s.

Temperatures in the low- to mid-80s are in the forecast for Tuesday as well, with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower or storm possible.

It will be partly sunny and warm Wednesday, with a high in the mid-80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible.