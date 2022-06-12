RADAR AND SATELLITE

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. A cold front will move through our area, creating that shower and storm possibility.

TEMPERATURES

A warmer night is ahead of us. Temperatures are currently sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight’s low will be in the lower 60s.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect some clouds tonight with the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog may develop into the morning with temperatures in the low 60s overnight.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Patchy fog is possible. Once that clears, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s by lunchtime.

FUTURE TRACKER

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with temperatures in the low 60s. The threat for these storms to be severe is very low, but possible. Fog is possible throughout tomorrow morning, but it will clear for partly sunny skies throughout Monday. A system of showers and thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of Ohio. That will move its way toward the Valley overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Some storms may turn severe, producing heavy rain, gusty winds and possible hail. An isolated shower or thunderstorm chance remains into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible. The threat for severe weather is very low, but possible. Fog may develop into the morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies can be expected for Monday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in the evening with the possibility of severe weather. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Tuesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot with temperatures nearing a record high in the low to mid-90s. A shower or thunderstorm may arrive in the evening. Thursday will also be hot with partly sunny skies and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Temperatures will again be in the low 90s. Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.