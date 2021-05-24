Isolated shower or storm Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60s.

Isolated showers with a thunderstorm possible today. High in the upper 70s for a cooler day.



MILD TONIGHT, EARLY EVENING SHOWER CHANCE

Chance for an isolated shower or storm early tonight, mainly cloudy skies overnight. Low in the mid 60s.



HEATING UP BEFORE COOLER TEMPERATURES ARRIVE MID-WEEK

Clearing for sunny skies for Tuesday. Warmer, too, with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny with rain and storms developing, mainly into the afternoon Wednesday. Some storms might be strong to severe. Cooler with a high in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday night. Low in the mid 50s.

Cooler and sunny for Thursday. High in the mid 70s.

Rain chance overnight into Friday morning. Low in the lower 50s.

Cool Friday with scattered rain showers. High in the low to mid 60s.

Rain likely Friday night with a low in the lower 50s.



ISOLATED SHOWER SATURDAY, DRYING OUT FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Chance for showers Saturday with a high in the upper 60s.

Saturday night low in the lower 50s with isolated shower chance.

Partly sunny Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the low to mid 70s.

Nice for Memorial Day, with a high in the mid 70s and partly sunny skies.