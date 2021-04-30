Isolated shower, breezy and cool Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Cool for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance. High in the lower 50s. Breezy with 15 to 25 mph winds.
COLD TONIGHT! PROTECT THOSE PLANTS!
Freeze watch goes active for tonight. Cover those delicate plants! Chilly into Friday night, with a low in the lower 30s. Mainly clear and cold.
WARMING UP FOR THE FIRST OF MAY
Mostly sunny and near-seasonal low to mid 60s for Saturday.
Warming up into Saturday night. Cloudy with isolated showers and a low in the low to mid 50s.
NICE SUNDAY, WITH A BRIEF WARM-UP
Sunshine and clouds Sunday. Warmer, with a high in the mid 70s.
Partly cloudy and mild Sunday night. Low in the upper 50s.
UNSETTLED PATTERN FOR EARLY-WEEK
Scattered rain showers Monday with a high in the upper 60s.
Low around 50° Monday night and scattered rain showers.
Mid 60s and cloudy with isolated showers Tuesday.
Isolated showers and a low in the mid 40s Tuesday night.
Mid 50s and cloudy with an isolated shower for Wednesday.
Mid to upper 30s with an isolated shower Wednesday night.
DRY FOR THURSDAY AHEAD OF A COOLER FRIDAY
Low 60s and partly sunny for Thursday.
Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the lower 40s.
Shower chance Friday with a high in the upper 50s.
