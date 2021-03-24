Isolated shower and mild Wednesday

TONIGHTWhile we may have some holes in the clouds early tonight, skies will turn overcast into the overnight. There is a lot of dry air at the surface which is going to eat away at a lot of the rain. A few sprinkles are possible early tonight. There will be a better chance for some showers toward daybreak, though rain will continue to struggle to reach the surface with dry air in place. It will be a warm night with lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAYWednesday won't be a washout, but we will see the chance for occasional showers or sprinkles. The good news, temperatures remain well above average. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with hit-and-miss showers or sprinkles. Any afternoon showers are looking much more isolated. The sun will break through the clouds during the afternoon as well, and it is looking quite warm. Highs Wednesday will be right around 70°. A few early evening stray showers or even an isolated rumble of thunder are possible. Any evening showers taper off toward midnight with a partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows by daybreak Thursday will drop to the upper 40s.