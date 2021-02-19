Isolated light snow Friday

TODAYScattered snow showers today and warmer. High around 30°.We could get 1" to isolated 2" by dusk tonight.

TONIGHTLight snow tonight, with around an inch of accumulation. Low in the upper teens.

ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAYCloudy for Friday with flurries or a passing snow shower. High in the upper 20s.Turning colder into Friday night. Low in the upper single digits.

ISOLATED SNOW SATURDAY, WARMING SUNDAYChance for snow showers Saturday, with a high in the low to mid 20s.Cold Saturday night, with a low in the middle single digits and a chance for isolated light snow.Partly sunny and warmer for Sunday, high in the lower 30s.

SNOW TO WINTRY MIX INTO MONDAYSnow showers likely Sunday night, with a low in the upper 20s.Early snow changes to a snow/rain mix Monday as we warm up into the middle 30s.

WINTRY MIX AGAIN FOR TUESDAYScattered rain/snow Monday night with snow showers likely late as we chill into the mid 20s. Scattered snow to snow/rain mix again for Tuesday, high in the middle 30s.Upper 20s for Tuesday night with cloudy skies.

MILD AND DRY WEDNESDAYPartly sunny Wednesday and a balmy upper 30s.Mid 20s and cloudy Wednesday night.40° for next Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a few sprinkles.