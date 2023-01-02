MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and mist this morning and mild, in the low- to mid-40s.

Mainly cloudy Monday with a chance for a rain shower, especially in the afternoon. High in the lower-50s.



RAIN, A RUMBLE OF THUNDER OVERNIGHT INTO DAYBREAK TUESDAY

Cloudy with fog tonight, showers likely overnight, with temperatures in the mid-to upper-40s.

Record warmth, with rain likely Tuesday and an isolated thunderstorm possible early morning. The record is 61° from 1950, and we’ll barely break it, with a high of 62°.



DAMP BUT MILD TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Rain is likely Tuesday night. It will be mild, in the mid-50s.

Rain is likely Wednesday, mainly until early afternoon, with a high in the upper-50s.

There’s a chance for a rain shower before midnight and an isolated snow shower overnight Wednesday night, it will be cloudy and colder overnight, in the lower-30s.



RETURN TO MORE SEASONAL WEATHER LATE WEEK

Colder Thursday, with a high in the mid-30s and an isolated light rain of flurries.

Colder Thursday night, in the mid-20s with cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy Friday, high in the mid-to upper-30s.

Low to mid-20s Friday night and cloudy.



DRY DAY SATURDAY, ISOLATED RAIN SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy and mid-20s Saturday night.

Cloudy Sunday with an isolated rain shower and a high in the upper-30s.

Mostly cloudy and 30° Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy and upper-30s Monday.