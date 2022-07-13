(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Increasing clouds with a few showers and storms possible into the mid to late afternoon. High in the lower 80’s.



EARLY EVENING SHOWER CHANCE, SUPERMOON RISING AT 9:35PM

Evening shower or storm chance, clearing overnight with patchy fog. Low around 60°.

The FULL BUCK MOON RISING AROUND 9:35PM. If skies clear in time, we’ll see a BRIGHTER and LARGER Full Moon as it rises due to the closer than normal moon-earth distance.



BEAUTIFUL FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Sunshine and cool for Thursday, high in the lower 80’s.

Cool and partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny and low to mid 80’s Friday.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Friday night.



WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND, STORMS INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Heating up into the upper 80’s Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

High in the mid to upper 80’s Sunday with chance for afternoon and evening storms possible.

Showers and storms likely Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

Showers and a few isolated storms likely Monday. High in the upper 70’s.

Mostly cloudy with a shower chance Monday night. Low in the lower 60’s.



DRYING OUT INTO MID-WEEK

Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and mid 80’s for Wednesday.