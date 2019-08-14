Isolated afternoon shower Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Dense fog is in the air Wednesday morning with visibility down to near zero in parts of the Valley.
Temperatures are in the mid- to upper-60s, and dew points are in the mid-60s.
Sunshine and clouds are expected Wednesday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain. The high is 82° and humid.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night, with a low in the lower-60s.
BETTER RISK FOR STORMS THURSDAY; SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY
Sunshine and clouds are anticipated Thursday with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. The high is in the lower-80s and drops to the lower-60s Thursday night.
It will be partly sunny Friday, with a high in the lower-80s and a 30% chance for an isolated shower.
Temperatures reach the mid-60s, and it will be mostly cloudy into Saturday morning.
WARM AND HUMID WEEKEND
Sunshine and clouds are expected Saturday, with a high in the mid-80s. There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday night.
Temperatures are in the low in the mid- to upper-60s and muggy.
It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance for an isolated storm on Sunday. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s and humid.
Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s Monday morning, and it will be mostly cloudy.
COOLING INTO MID-WEEK
Sunshine and clouds are in the forecast Monday, with a high in the lower-80s.
It gets cooler Monday night into Tuesday, with a low in the lower-60s.
Temperatures in the lower-80s are in the forecast Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Temperatures in the lower-60s are expected into Wednesday morning.
Sunshine and clouds are expected Wednesday, with a high in the lower-80s.