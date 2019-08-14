Isolated afternoon shower Wednesday

It was foggy Wednesday morning, and the day will be humid

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Dense fog is in the air Wednesday morning with visibility down to near zero in parts of the Valley.

Temperatures are in the mid- to upper-60s, and dew points are in the mid-60s.

Sunshine and clouds are expected Wednesday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain. The high is 82° and humid.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night, with a low in the lower-60s.

BETTER RISK FOR STORMS THURSDAY; SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY

Sunshine and clouds are anticipated Thursday with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. The high is in the lower-80s and drops to the lower-60s Thursday night.

It will be partly sunny Friday, with a high in the lower-80s and a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

Temperatures reach the mid-60s, and it will be mostly cloudy into Saturday morning.

WARM AND HUMID WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds are expected Saturday, with a high in the mid-80s. There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday night.

Temperatures are in the low in the mid- to upper-60s and muggy.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance for an isolated storm on Sunday. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s and humid.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s Monday morning, and it will be mostly cloudy.

COOLING INTO MID-WEEK

Sunshine and clouds are in the forecast Monday, with a high in the lower-80s.

It gets cooler Monday night into Tuesday, with a low in the lower-60s.

Temperatures in the lower-80s are in the forecast Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Temperatures in the lower-60s are expected into Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and clouds are expected Wednesday, with a high in the lower-80s.

