Isolated afternoon shower or storm Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Partly sunny Friday and warmer. Slight chance for an isolated shower or flicker of lightning, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. High around 80°.
Low 60s Friday night and partly cloudy.
SUMMER-LIKE WEEKEND
Mostly sunny and mid 80s Saturday.
Lower 60s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Mid to upper 80s Sunday and mostly sunny.
Low to mid 60s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
WARM NEXT WEEK, STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY-FRIDAY
Upper 80s and humid with patchy clouds Monday.
Mid to upper 60s for a muggy night Monday.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High in the mid to upper 80s. Mid 60s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Mid 80s Wednesday with a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.
Mid 60s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
Low to mid 80s Thursday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Low to mid 60s Thursday night and cloudy.
40% chance for isolated storms Friday. High in the lower 80s.
