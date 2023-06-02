(WKBN) — We are in for a hot afternoon with temperatures pushing through the upper 80s to around 90°F.

However, we will have a cooling trend on the way in the 7-day forecast once we break the heat this weekend.

What is the hottest temperature this year?

So far this spring, the temperature has made it to 88°F. That has happened twice to this point. Today may feature a higher reading by the end of the afternoon making today the hottest day of the year so far.

See what the current temperature is right now.

Today, June 2, could be the hottest day of the year, to this point, for Youngstown, Ohio.

The temperature at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport hit 88°F on May 28 and on June 1.

We will have a good chance of breaking that high temperature today as afternoon highs are expected to be around 90°F.

Our normal high temperature this time of the year is 75°F.

Will it stay hot for the weekend?

The hottest weather will come to an end Saturday when highs will push back into the mid-to-upper 80s into Saturday afternoon.

It will turn a little cooler Sunday with a high in the low 80s.

We will see much cooler temperatures next week with highs in the 70s. Wednesday may even struggle to get to the 70°F mark!