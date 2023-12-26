(WKBN) – We are rolling through a mild week here in Youngstown, Ohio. The weather forecast is for temperatures to stay above normal through the end of the week.

Christmas Day was very warm with a high of 60°F. The warm temperatures have been around most of the month across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

So far, only three days during December have been below normal. The rest of the month has been normal, or above normal.

How hot has December been here in Youngstown, Ohio?

As of today (12/6/2023), the average temperature in Youngstown, Ohio for December is 40.7°F.

We are running close to 7.5°F above normal to this point of the month.

Our hottest temperature was on Christmas Day with a high of 60°F.

Our coldest temperature was on December 20 with a low of 19°F.

Are we the hottest December on record here in Youngstown, Ohio?

The month of December, to this point (12/25/2023), has an average temperature of 40.7°F.

The average temperature is a calculated average of high and low temperatures combined.

The average high temperature for the month is 46.8°F.

The average low temperature for the month is 34.5°F.

If we held this average to the end of the month we would be the third warmest December on record here in Youngstown, Ohio. The only two that would be warmer took place in 1982 and 2015.

See where we are on the list of top ten warmest Decembers on the chart below.

Top Ten Rank Year December Average Temp 1 2015 42.5° 2 1982 40.3° 3 2023 40.7° 4 1931 39.9° 5 2021 38.9° 6 2006 37.3° 7 1956 36.5° 8 1940 36.4° 9 2012 36.3° 10 1984 36.1° Top Ten Warmest Decembers in Youngstown, Ohio

If we experience average temperatures through the end of the month, our average monthly temperature would be 38.8°F as December 31 ended. That would put us in the top 10 warmest Decembers and in the number five slot for warmest Decembers on record.

The month will most likely not end that cool though as warmer-than-average temperatures are expected in the forecast. This means we have a good chance to end the month higher on the top 10 list for warmest Decembers on record.

We will have to wait and see how the final numbers add up to find our place in the record books. At this point, it looks like we have a very good chance of ending in the top five end of warmest Decembers on record here in Youngstown, Ohio.