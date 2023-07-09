There have been numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the past couple of weeks in the Valley. These storms have brought heavy rainfall, frequent lightning strikes, and even some gusty winds.



Yesterday’s storms brought a unique cloud feature to Berlin Center. The image below shows a cloud feature that is known as a “wall cloud”.

Courtesy of Ashley Amrich.

When a wall cloud forms, this is a telltale sign that a thunderstorm is rotating. Wall clouds are technically part of a “supercell” thunderstorm. Supercell thunderstorms are unique because they always feature rotation and they are also responsible for the majority of severe weather reports every year.

A graphical representation of a supercell thunderstorm is shown below. The storm in Berlin Center yesterday was a miniature version of the “classic” supercell. However, you can see that the wall cloud portion of the storm is very similar to what is shown in the graphic.

Graphical description of a supercell thunderstorms courtesy of National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Another feature of supercell thunderstorms is their representation on weather radar. Now, the most famous feature of a supercell thunderstorm is called the “hook echo”. This is the location in the supercell where a tornado would form and it is also the location of the wall cloud.

Supercell thunderstorm on radar. The hook echo is the tip of the storm that looks like a fish hook.

While, the storm yesterday was not this large. You were able to see a miniature version of a hook echo from this storm on radar yesterday.

Radar loop of the mini-supercell thunderstorm on Saturday evening.



Thankfully, the storm only produced heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. There will be more opportunities for showers and storm this afternoon. You can always track the storm using the Youngstown weather radar.