THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Early day sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

The warming trend continues with another jump in temps today. High around 50°.

Cloudy tonight with an isolated light rain shower after midnight. Low in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY ISOLATED LIGHT RAIN, A WASH-OUT FOR SATURDAY

Cloudy Friday with an isolated rain shower at times. High in the lower 50s.

Cloudy skies Friday night, with rain becoming likely after midnight. Low in the lower 40s.

Damp weather for the last day of 2022.

Rain likely Saturday, high in the upper 40s.



RAIN LIKELY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE AS WELL

Rain likely New Year’s Eve night, mild in the mid 40s. Overnight low in the upper 30s.

Early day rain shower chance Sunday, cloudy overall. High in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 30s.



MILD WEATHER FOR MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the upper 40s.

Lower 40’s Monday night and rain showers are likely.

Rain continues Tuesday, but we’ll be close to a record high of around 60°! The record was set at 61° in 1950.

Isolated showers Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with isolated shower chance. High in the mid to upper 50s.

Isolated shower chance Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance for an isolated rain shower Thursday, mild in the mid to upper 40s in the morning with temperatures falling through the day.