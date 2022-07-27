WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Morning clouds, temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Increasing humidity today with isolated showers and storms becoming more likely late afternoon.

High in the lower 80’s but humid.



SCRAPPERS GAME TONIGHT

Have the rain gear with you for the game tonight.

Scattered showers and storms tonight, low in the mid to upper 60’s and humid.



HUMID THURSDAY, COOLER AND NOT AS HUMID FRIDAY

Showers at times Thursday, with a few weak thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid.

Isolated showers Thursday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Early morning shower chance Friday, partly sunny and not as humid.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Friday night.



NICE WEEKEND AHEAD

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s Saturday.

Low to mid 50’s for a cool and clear Saturday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Sunday.

Mostly clear and low in the lower 60’s Sunday night.



SHOWER CHANCE MONDAY, SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

Mid 80’s Monday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few afternoon showers.

Isolated showers Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms likely Tuesday, high in the lower 80’s.

Isolated showers and storms Wednesday, high in the lower 80’s.

Shower chance Wednesday night, as we clear out overnight. Low in the lower 60’s.

Mid 80’s and partly sunny Wednesday.