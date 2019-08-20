Increasing heat and storm risk into Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and a bit muggy this morning. We’re in the mid 60’s and dew points in the mid 60’s. Increasing clouds and a 40% chance for isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Humid and warm, with a high in the upper 80’s today. Severe storms are possible today and tonight. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible. Isolated showers and storms likely tonight, even late tonight and into the overnight. Muggy, with a low in the upper 60’s.

FRONT BRINGS STORMS WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely for Wednesday. High in the mid 80’s. Early showers and storm chance for Wednesday night, low in the mid 60’s.

LESS HUMID AND DRY FOR THE END OF THE WEEK

Cooler and less humid to wrap up the week. Thursday partly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Cool Thursday night, low in the low to mid 50’s. Mostly sunny on Friday and a cool high in the mid 70’s. Mid 50’s into Saturday morning.

CONTINUED SUNSHINE THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool into Sunday morning, low in the mid 50’s. Warmer on Sunday, high in the lower 80’s. Low around 60 into Monday morning. Partly sunny Monday, high in the lower 80’s. Low in the lower 60’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny with a chance for a few afternoon storms on Tuesday. High in the low to mid 80’s.