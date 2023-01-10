(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Expect a frosted windshield if you parked outside, chilly and clear in the mid 20’s.

Early sunshine Tuesday with increasing clouds. High near 40°.

Mostly cloudy, low 30° tonight.



WARMING UP AHEAD OF THURSDAY RAINS

Mostly cloudy and mild in the mid 40’s Wednesday.

Chance for an isolated rain shower Wednesday night, mild in the upper 30’s.

Warmer for Thursday, in the low to mid 50’s. It’ll come with rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.



COOLING FRIDAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS

A sharp drop-off in temperatures Friday. High only in the mid 30’s with scattered snow showers, with rain mix at times.

Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Lower 30’s for Saturday with early day flurries.

Mostly cloudy and lower 20’s Saturday night.



NICE END OF THE WEEKEND, WARMING BACK UP

Some sunshine to end the weekend, partly to mostly sunny and warmer Sunday. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 20’s into Monday morning.

High around 40° and mostly cloudy Monday.

Lower 30’s and cloudy Monday night.

Mid to upper 40’s next Tuesday with isolated rain shower chance.