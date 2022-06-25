RADAR AND SATELLITE

Clouds will slowly build in overnight. Thunderstorms return to the area Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the area.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s. It will be humid on Sunday with dew points creeping back into the mid to upper 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect warm and humid start to Sunday with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

SEVERE OUTLOOK

We will have the risk for a few stronger storms in the area Sunday. Our area is currently outlined in the marginal risk or level 1 of 5 for severe storms front the Storm Preciction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. That means isolated strong storms are possible in the region. The primary concern will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. We will also have to keep an eye out for pockets of flash flooding, mainly in urban areas.

FUTURE TRACKER

It will stay warm tonight with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s for lows. Sunday will be a little less sunny compared the the previous few days. Still, we will have a little sun and it will be much more humid. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Our next storm system arrives. The cold front will sweep through the area into the afternoon and evening bringing a risk for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be strong to severe.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Plan for a hot day Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms returning for the second half of the day.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Our next chance for precipitation will be Sunday as another cold front arrives in the region. We will have a partly sunny day with an increasing risk for rain and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and it will be another more humid day. The heat index values Sunday are likely to climb to the lower to mid-90s. That cold front cools us down again early next week. Highs fall to the lower 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be around 80 with partly sunny skies. Thursday will also have a decent amount of sun with highs in the upper 80s. Friday is looking warm with highs in the upper 80s and partly sunny skies. We will also have a chance for a few showers or t-storms Friday and Saturday.