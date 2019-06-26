Increasing clouds, slight storm risk Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm this morning and mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Mainly sunshine early morning with sunshine and clouds late morning. Isolated showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon, a 40% chance. There is a slight risk for these isolated storms to become severe, with gusty wind and small hail possible. High 83°. Partly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 60’s.

HEATING UP TO END THE WEEK

Warmer Thursday, with mostly sunny skies. High in the mid 80’s. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the overnight into Friday. Low in the mid 60’s. We ramp up the humidity on Friday. Warm with a chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Humid with a chance for storms Friday night. Low in the upper 60’s.

AFTERNOON AND EVENING STORMS SATURDAY

Humid and warm Saturday with afternoon and evening storms likely Saturday. Upper 60’s Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Early storms possible Sunday with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Cooler with a high in the lower 80’s. Cooler into Monday morning, low in the mid to upper 50’s and less humid.

COOLER FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

Sunshine and clouds Monday, with a high around 80°. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the upper 50’s. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 80’s on Tuesday. Low in the lower 60’s into Wednesday morning.