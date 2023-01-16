(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Frosty windshields and clear this morning, in the lower 20s.

Early sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. High in the lower 40s.



RAIN TONIGHT, BRIEF WINTRY MIX

A rain/snow mix developing tonight, turning to all rain as warmer air moves in.

Low in the mid 30s late at night, but warming overnight.



MILD WITH AN ISOLATED SHOWER TUESDAY

Early rain shower Tuesday morning, and a chance for an isolated rain shower in the afternoon.

High near 50°.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 30s on Tuesday night.



COOLER WEDNESDAY, WARMER WITH RAIN THURSDAY

Cooler, still mild Wednesday, high in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy.

Rain showers develop late Wednesday night, low in the mid-30s.

Rain for Thursday, high climbs back into the upper 40s.

Lower 30s Thursday night, a chance for rain with snow mix chance overnight.



COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND, WINTRY MIX MONDAY

Mainly cloudy Friday, with isolated flurries. Cooler in the upper 30s.

Mid to upper 20s Friday night and mostly cloudy.

Mid to upper 30s Saturday and mostly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy and 30° Saturday night.

Cloudy Sunday with a chance for isolated rain/snow.

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers Sunday night. Low in the lower 30s.

Scattered rain/snow showers Monday, high in the upper 30s.