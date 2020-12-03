THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and chilly in the mid 20’s. Sunshine this morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.
Mostly cloudy tonight and a low in the low to mid 20’s.
ISOLATED AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW CHANCE FRIDAY
High around 40° with clouds and isolated rain or snow showers.
Isolated snow showers Friday night and not as cold. Low around 30°.
WINTRY MIX CHANCE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Upper 30’s for Saturday and isolated rain or snow showers.
Low around 30° Saturday night with a few isolated snow showers.
Mid 30’s and an isolated snow shower on Sunday. Low around 30° Sunday night and a few flurries.
CHILLY MONDAY
Monday high in the low to mid 30’s and a chance for isolated snow showers.
Mid to upper 20’s Monday night with an isolated snow shower or flurries.
MAINLY CLOUDY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mid 30’s and mainly cloudy for Tuesday. Mid 20’s Tuesday night and mainly cloudy.
Upper 30’s for Wednesday and a chance for light rain or snow showers.
Increasing clouds and warmer Thursday
Isolated rain/snow chance for the weekend
THURSDAY OUTLOOK