Increasing clouds and warmer Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKBE ALERT FOR BLACK ICE ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES THIS MORNING. REPORTS OF SEVERAL ACCIDENTS ON I-680 EARLY MORNING.Partly sunny with a few flurries early Thursday. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We got about an inch to an inch-and-a-half around the Valley, mainly on the lawns and rooftops.Sun and clouds with a sprinkle or flurry possible today. Slightly warmer, mid 40s.

COVER YOUR DELICATE PLANTS TONIGHTClearing and cold tonight. Frost likely overnight, with a low in the mid to upper 20s.

WARMER FRIDAY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING SATURDAYPartly to mostly sunny and a high in the upper 50s for a nice jump in temperatures.Mid to upper 30s Friday night and partly cloudy.Rain develops in the afternoon Saturday. High in the mid 50s.Rain likely Saturday night, with a low around 40°.Chance for an early shower Sunday, mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 50s.

PATCHY FROST INTO MONDAY, MAJOR WARMING TREND NEXT WEEKClearing and colder into Monday morning with patchy frost. Low around 30°.Nice for early week! Sunshine and clouds Monday and a high in the low to mid 60s.Partly cloudy and low to mid 40s Monday night.Sunshine and warm for Tuesday. High in the mid 70s! Clear and mild for Tuesday night, low in the lower 50s. Upper 70s with sunshine and clouds Wednesday. Clouds Wednesday night and a warm low around 60°. Isolated showers and storms for Thursday, with a high around 70°.