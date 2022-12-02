FRIDAY OUTLOOK

You’ll have to scrape your windshield if you parked outside overnight. Clear and cold with frost. Temperatures in the low 20’s…it’s cold!

Wind chills are in the upper teens with a light breeze. Sunny today, with increasing clouds and a warmer high in the mid to upper 40’s.



CLOUDY TONIGHT AND MILD, BUT WINDS START TO GUST OVERNIGHT

Cloudy tonight. Showers likely as we get closer to sunrise.

Winds pick up after midnight and into Saturday, with 25 to 35 mph gusts possible.

Early evening low in the lower 40’s, with temperatures rising overnight into the upper 40’s by Daybreak.



WIND, RAIN, AND FALLING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY

Morning rain Saturday. Early morning temperatures in the lower 50’s, falling into the upper 30’s by mid afternoon. Mainly cloudy and continued gusty winds into the afternoon.



SUNNY SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and a few flurries Saturday night. Low in the lower 20’s.

Partly to mostly sunny Sunday. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s Sunday night.



WARMING UP EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer in the low to mid 40’s Monday.

Slight chance for a shower Monday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.

Mid to upper 40’s Tuesday with isolated rain showers.

Isolated showers Tuesday night, low in the lower 30’s with flurries mixing in overnight.

Chance for rain/snow mix Wednesday. High in the lower 40’s.



COLDER LATE WEEK

Isolated snow showers Wednesday night. Low in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny Thursday, a chance for a few flurries. High in the mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 20’s Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries next Friday. High in the low to mid 30’s.