WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Comfortable dew points in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Moisture will increase at the surface today, and temperatures will also be going up from yesterday. Sunshine and clouds today, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.
A bit more humid than yesterday. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the late afternoon near dusk.
STRONG STORM POSSIBLE TONIGHT
Isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, and some strong storms possible. Strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threat. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Sunshine and clouds Thursday, slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s and not as humid. Mostly cloudy with an isolated storm chance Thursday night. Low in the lower 60’s.
SUNNY WEATHER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Sunshine for Friday. High in the lower 80’s. Mostly clear Friday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.
A bit warmer Saturday, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.
Isolated storm chance Saturday night. Low in the mid 60’s.
STORM RISK FOR SUNDAY AND INTO THE WORK WEEK
Partly sunny with isolated storm chance Sunday. High in the lower 80’s.
Low in the low to mid 60’s Sunday night. Chance for isolated shower or storm.
Partly sunny with an isolated storm chance Monday. High in the lower 80’s.
Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the lower 60’s.
Isolated storm chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly sunny skies in general.
Highs in the lower 80’s. Overnight low in the upper 50’s.
Increasing clouds and temperatures for Wednesday
Isolated strong to severe storms possible tonight
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK