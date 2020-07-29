Increasing clouds and temperatures for Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKTemperatures in the upper 60's this morning. Still muggy, with dew points in the mid to upper 60's. Clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. High in the low to mid 80's and dew points fall into the lower 60's this afternoon.

OPEN SOME WINDOWS TONIGHTMostly clear and cooler tonight. Low in the low to mid 60's.

UPTICK IN HUMIDITY WITH ISOLATED STORMS WEDNESDAY AND THURDAYSunshine early Wednesday, with isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High in the lower 80's and comfortable. Early evening shower or thunderstorm, mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday. Low in the low to mid 60's. Similar to Wednesday, we'll see an afternoon isolated storm after dry weather in the morning Thursday. High in the lower 80's. Partly cloudy and cool Thursday night. Low in the lower 60's.

NICE FRIDAY AND SATURDAYMostly sunny Friday and Saturday. High Friday in the lower 80's. Cool Friday night and partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60's. Saturday high in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy and cool for Saturday night, low in the lower 60's.

ISOLATED STORM CHANCE SUNDAY AND EARLY WEEKLower 80's for Sunday with a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lower 60's with an isolated evening shower Sunday night. Lower 80's with mainly partly sunny skies Monday Slight afternoon storm risk.. An isolated shower or storm Monday night. Low in the upper 50's. Upper 70's and a chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday.