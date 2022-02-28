(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and chilly, in the lower 20’s this morning. Early sunshine with increasing clouds today. High in the upper 30’s.



NOT AS COLD TONIGHT, WARMING TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy tonight, low 30°.

Mostly cloudy for Tuesday with a warmer high around 50°.

Upper 20’s and slight chance for rain or snow showers Tuesday night.



WINTRY MIX OF RAIN OR SNOW FOR WEDNESDAY, LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT

Upper 40’s Wednesday with a chance for rain or snow showers at times.

Mid 20’s Wednesday night and chance for light rain/snow mix, turning to light snow overnight.



COLDER THURSDAY, BUT WARMING BACK UP LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and colder Thursday, high in the lower 30’s.

Colder Thursday night, low in the upper teens.

Mostly cloudy, warming to around 40° on Friday.

Low around 30° and mostly cloudy Friday night.

Lower 50’s and cloudy for Saturday. Chance for rain showers.

Rain likely Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Low to mid 60’s for Sunday, with a chance for a few rain showers.

Mid 40’s and chance for a shower Sunday night.

Lower 60’s Monday with a chance for a rain shower.