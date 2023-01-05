(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Grab a coat, about 15 to 20° colder this morning in the upper 30’s.

Early sun and clouds and a cooler high in the lower 40’s.



WET TO WINTRY MIX, COLDER TONIGHT

Increasing clouds and rain likely by this evening, changing to light snow overnight.

Light accumulation in the lawns overnight. Low in the lower 30’s.



WINTRY MIX FRIDAY

Cloudy Friday with wintry mix of light rain and snow at times. High in the mid 30’s.

Friday night in the upper 20’s and a chance for snow showers with less than an inch accumulating. Cloudy overnight into Saturday.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mainly cloudy Saturday with an isolated snow shower chance. High in the mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s into Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for light rain or snow into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Scattered rain or snow showers Sunday night. Low in the lower 30’s.



NEXT WEEK

Early flurries Monday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 30’s Monday night.

Increasing clouds Tuesday and a slight chance for light afternoon rain. High in the lower 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the upper 20’s.

Colder Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow. High in the mid 30’s.

Colder Wednesday night in the upper teens and mostly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy next Thursday, high around 30°.