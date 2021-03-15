Increasing clouds and cooler Monday

Hope you enjoy sunshine because there's more of it today! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s again, but winds will be a bit breezy out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Staying mostly clear tonight, but it'll be cold tomorrow morning in the mid teens. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Starting Monday night, some rain/snow mix showers will become scattered across the area. That precipitation will linger into the morning hours of Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon, it'll switch over into all rain showers.

Things warm up for Wednesday, but then our next rain-maker will arrive Thursday. Colder air will be coming in behind the rain, so it might allow for some snowflakes to fly around Friday morning. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, it appears we will likely experience above average temperatures!