MONDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cold this morning. Temperatures in the lower 20’s. A cool day today, with sunrise
not coming up until 7:34am. Sunset at 7:30pm tonight.
Sunny today, with skies becoming mostly cloudy late afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.
Slight chance for an early evening sprinkle or light shower.
TONIGHT
Isolated shower or flurries late tonight and overnight. Low in the mid 30’s.
WARMER BUT DAMP TUESDAY
Isolated showers for Tuesday with a warmer day with a high around 50°.
Slight chance for a sprinkle tomorrow night, cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 50’s.
MILD AND DRY FOR WEDNESDAY
Warmer for Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day. High in the mid to upper 50’s.
Upper 30’s with isolated showers for Wednesday night.
DAMP THURSDAY, COOLER FRIDAY
Scattered showers Thursday and a cooler high in the lower 50’s.
Chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night and a low around 30°.
Mid 40’s on Friday with isolated rain showers. Chance for a few flurries to mix in.
SPRING ARRIVES SATURDAY, WARMING UP
Clearing and colder Friday night. Low in the mid 20’s.
Sunshine and clouds for the first day of Spring on Saturday. High in the lower 50’s.
Upper 20’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Sunny and warmer Sunday, high around 60°.
Increasing clouds and cooler Monday
Spring starts this weekend with dry and mild weather
