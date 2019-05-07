Increasing clouds and a cooler Tuesday Video

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and a bit cool this morning. Temperatures range from the mid 40's to the upper 50's around the Valley. Upper 40's in Youngstown. Increasing clouds today as a weak cold front sags South into the Valley. Outside of clouds, we have mainly a dry day with an isolated sprinkle. High in the mid 60's. Better chance for scattered light rain or a weak thunderstorm tonight. Low in the mid 40's.

ISOLATED SHOWER RISK WEDNESDAY; RAIN & STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible Wednesday. High in the mid 60's. The center of a storm system inches closer to the area Thursday bringing a better risk for rain or thunderstorms. Warmer Thursday, with a high in the mid 70's. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday night. Low around 60.

COOLER WITH SHOWERS FRIDAY

Friday we'll have cooler air moving in with rain likely. High in the upper 60's. Cooler Friday night with a chance for early evening light rain. Low around 40°.

NICE FOR SATURDAY; RAIN RETURNS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Sunshine returns to the forecast for Saturday. A cooler day, high in the low to mid 60's. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the low to mid 40's. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers Mother's Day. High around 60. A cool 40° into Monday morning. Cloudy with a few showers possible. High around 60°. Lower 40's into Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and a high in the lower 60's.