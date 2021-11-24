WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cold this morning. Frost will greet you on your windshield early morning. We’re in the upper teens to lower 20’s. It’s cold.
Sunshine this morning, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the mid 40’s for a slightly warmer day.
WARMER TONIGHT, SHOWERS DEVELOP THANKSGIVING
Cloudy and warmer tonight. Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain overnight. Mainly cloudy early for Thanksgiving. Showers developing into the afternoon and evening. High in the low to mid 40’s.
TURNING COLDER FRIDAY
Rain mixing with snow late and overnight. Turning to all snow into Friday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.
SNOW SHOWERS FOR FRIDAY SHOPPING
Scattered snow showers Friday, mainly before 2pm. High only in the lower 30’s.
Mid 20’s and a chance for a few flurries Friday night.
NICE DAY SATURDAY TO GET YOUR TREE
Mid 30’s and partly sunny Saturday. Mid 20’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
SCATTERED SNOW SUNDAY
Chance for scattered snow showers Sunday and Sunday night. High Sunday in the mid 30’s.
Low to mid 20’s into Monday morning.
MAINLY DRY AND FLUCTUATING TEMPERATURES EARLY WEEK
Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy and a low around 30° Monday night. Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday, high in the low to mid 40’s.
Upper 20’s and cloudy Tuesday night. Upper 30’s and partly sunny next Wednesday.
Increasing afternoon clouds Wednesday
Wet Thanksgiving and festive shopping weather Friday with light snow
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK